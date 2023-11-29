Drake vs. Valparaiso November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1, 0-0 MVC) facing the Drake Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Drake Top Players (2022-23)
- Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Drake vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|Drake AVG
|Drake Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|279th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|33rd
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|9.8
|22nd
