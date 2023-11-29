Wednesday's MVC schedule includes the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1, 0-0 MVC) facing the Drake Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Drake Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Drake vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Valparaiso Rank Valparaiso AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank
249th 68.9 Points Scored 74.8 101st
279th 73.6 Points Allowed 63.9 33rd
233rd 31 Rebounds 33.5 74th
328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 7.1 292nd
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th
136th 13.6 Assists 13.7 128th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 9.8 22nd

