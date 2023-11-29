The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) play the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. North Florida matchup.

Iowa vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-26.5) 167.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-25.5) 167.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa vs. North Florida Betting Trends

Iowa has won two games against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

North Florida is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of three Ospreys games this year have gone over the point total.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Iowa is 53rd in the country. It is far higher than that, 34th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

