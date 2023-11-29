Iowa vs. North Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) play the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. North Florida matchup.
Iowa vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Iowa vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|North Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-26.5)
|167.5
|-10000
|+1600
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-25.5)
|167.5
|-10000
|+2500
Iowa vs. North Florida Betting Trends
- Iowa has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
- North Florida is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- A total of three Ospreys games this year have gone over the point total.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Iowa is 53rd in the country. It is far higher than that, 34th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
