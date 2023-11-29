The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) play the North Florida Ospreys (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. North Florida matchup.

Iowa vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline North Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa (-26.5) 167.5 -10000 +1600 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Iowa (-25.5) 167.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa vs. North Florida Betting Trends

  • Iowa has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Hawkeyes and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
  • North Florida is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of three Ospreys games this year have gone over the point total.

Iowa Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), Iowa is 53rd in the country. It is far higher than that, 34th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

