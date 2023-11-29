Wednesday's contest at Schoenecker Arena has the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) squaring off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on November 29. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 win for Iowa State.

The Cyclones' most recent outing on Saturday ended in an 81-69 loss to Syracuse.

Iowa State vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Iowa State vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 74, St. Thomas 66

Other Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

Iowa State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Tommies have two losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 13.4 PTS, 7 REB, 57.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.4 PTS, 7 REB, 57.1 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20) Audi Crooks: 16.8 PTS, 72.9 FG%

16.8 PTS, 72.9 FG% Nyamer Diew: 11 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

11 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Kelsey Joens: 6.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

6.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 29.7 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Hannah Belanger: 8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones have a +6 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 71 points per game, 113th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.8 per outing to rank 277th in college basketball.

