The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) are home in MVC play versus the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.

Northern Iowa has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Bruins are the 277th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 187th.

The 74 points per game the Panthers score are 9.7 fewer points than the Bruins allow (83.7).

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Iowa put up 71.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 66.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.9 points per contest.

At home, the Panthers gave up 4.5 fewer points per game (68.3) than on the road (72.8).

At home, Northern Iowa drained 1.3 more threes per game (8) than on the road (6.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to when playing on the road (31.9%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule