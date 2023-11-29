Wednesday's game at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has the South Dakota Coyotes (4-3) matching up with the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 victory for South Dakota, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Panthers' most recent game was a 68-64 loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 68, Northern Iowa 66

Other MVC Predictions

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Panthers have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one), but also have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 losses (two).

Northern Iowa has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa Leaders

Grace Boffeli: 16.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 48.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

16.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 48.4 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Emerson Green: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

7.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Maya McDermott: 8.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Shateah Wetering: 8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Kayba Laube: 8.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -62 scoring differential, falling short by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 62.6 points per game, 234th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.0 per outing to rank 326th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.