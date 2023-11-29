The Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4, 0-0 MVC) host the Belmont Bruins (4-3, 0-0 MVC) in a matchup of MVC teams at McLeod Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Bruins are 9.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 158.5 points.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Iowa -9.5 158.5

Northern Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Northern Iowa and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 158.5 points two times this season (over four games).

The average point total in Northern Iowa's games this season is 144.2, 14.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Panthers are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Northern Iowa will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Northern Iowa.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Iowa 2 50% 74.0 155.9 70.2 153.9 142.8 Belmont 4 80% 81.9 155.9 83.7 153.9 156.9

Additional Northern Iowa Insights & Trends

Northern Iowa compiled an 11-11-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Panthers score 74.0 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 83.7 the Bruins give up.

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Iowa 1-3-0 0-0 2-2-0 Belmont 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

Northern Iowa vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Iowa Belmont 8-8 Home Record 12-2 4-7 Away Record 7-7 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

