The Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they try to knock off Zach LaVine (24.5, 14th) and the Chicago Bulls (4-8) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at United Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+, BSWI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan posts 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field.

Nikola Vucevic posts 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.

LaVine averages 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per game.

Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1 made treys per contest.

Coby White averages 9.8 points, 4 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is putting up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He's also sinking 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley gets the Bucks 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while averaging 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis gets the Bucks 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game while averaging 0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Bucks are receiving 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Brook Lopez this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bulls Bucks 108.5 Points Avg. 117 112.3 Points Allowed Avg. 117.7 44% Field Goal % 48.2% 34.3% Three Point % 37%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.