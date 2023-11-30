Bulls vs. Bucks November 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:20 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) will look to Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they try to knock off Zach LaVine (24.5, 14th) and the Chicago Bulls (4-8) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at United Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI+, BSWI
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games
- November 26 at the Nets
- November 17 at home vs the Magic
- November 24 at the Raptors
- November 20 at home vs the Heat
- November 22 at the Thunder
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan posts 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field.
- Nikola Vucevic posts 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.
- LaVine averages 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40% from the floor and 29.4% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per game.
- Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1 made treys per contest.
- Coby White averages 9.8 points, 4 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo is putting up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He's also sinking 54.3% of his shots from the floor.
- On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
- Malik Beasley gets the Bucks 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while averaging 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0 blocked shots.
- Bobby Portis gets the Bucks 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game while averaging 0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Bucks are receiving 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Brook Lopez this season.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Bucks
|108.5
|Points Avg.
|117
|112.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.7
|44%
|Field Goal %
|48.2%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|37%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.