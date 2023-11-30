Bulls vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (5-14) are 7.5-point underdogs as they try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at United Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.
Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-7.5
|227.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.
- Chicago has had an average of 219 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Chicago has a 5-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have won in two of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Chicago has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info
Bulls vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|14
|77.8%
|120.9
|227.1
|117.8
|230.6
|233.3
|Bulls
|4
|21.1%
|106.2
|227.1
|112.8
|230.6
|219.4
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have gone over the total five times.
- Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (3-7-0) than on the road (2-7-0) this season.
- The Bulls' 106.2 points per game are 11.6 fewer points than the 117.8 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 117.8 points, Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|5-14
|1-3
|10-9
|Bucks
|7-11
|3-4
|11-7
Bulls vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bulls
|Bucks
|106.2
|120.9
|28
|3
|2-0
|7-6
|2-0
|11-2
|112.8
|117.8
|15
|22
|5-10
|1-2
|5-10
|3-0
