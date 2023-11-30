The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Thursday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Get Vucevic gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zach LaVine Props

PTS 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -118)

Thursday's over/under for Zach LaVine is 23.5. That is 2.5 more than his season average.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -156)

The 30.5 point total set for Antetokounmpo on Thursday is 0.4 more than his season scoring average (30.1).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.6 -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Damian Lillard Props

The 26.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average (26).

He collects 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Lillard has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under (6.5).

He has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.