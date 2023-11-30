Will Colton Parayko Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 30?
On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Colton Parayko going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Colton Parayko score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Parayko stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Parayko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Parayko has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Parayko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|21:35
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:18
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|26:04
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:47
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:52
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|21:44
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.