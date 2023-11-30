Based on our computer model, the Dallas Cowboys will beat the Seattle Seahawks when they square off at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 30 (at 8:15 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Cowboys have been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking fifth-best in total offense (377.6 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (276.3 yards allowed per game). The Seahawks rank 21st with 317.6 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 23rd with 348.5 total yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Seahawks vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-9) Under (47.5) Cowboys 31, Seahawks 15

Place your bets on the Cowboys-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas has covered eight times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

So far this season, seven of Dallas' 11 games have hit the over.

Cowboys games this season have posted an average total of 44.2, which is 3.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Seahawks have a 22.7% chance to win.

Seattle has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

So far this year, five of Seattle's 11 games with a set number have hit the over.

Games involving the Seahawks this year have averaged 44.1 points per game, a 3.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 31.5 16.8 41 12 23.7 20.8 Seattle 20.8 22.6 22.7 24 18.6 21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.