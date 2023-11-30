Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ida County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ida County, Iowa has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ida County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridge View High School at Alta-Aurelia High School
- Game Time: 6:01 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Alta, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
