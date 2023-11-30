Will Jake Neighbours Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 30?
In the upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jake Neighbours to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Neighbours stats and insights
- Neighbours has scored in six of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 25.9% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 71 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Neighbours recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:14
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:50
|Home
|W 2-1
Blues vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
