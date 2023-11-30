Will Jakub Vrana Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 30?
Should you wager on Jakub Vrana to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Vrana stats and insights
- Vrana has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- Vrana has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 71 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Vrana recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:53
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 6-3
Blues vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
