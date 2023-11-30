Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Johnson County, Iowa? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnson County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lone Tree High School at Keota High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Keota, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.