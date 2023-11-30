Will Kasperi Kapanen Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 30?
When the St. Louis Blues take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kasperi Kapanen light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kapanen stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Kapanen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Kapanen has no points on the power play.
- Kapanen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 71 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kapanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|15:49
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:44
|Home
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.