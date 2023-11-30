How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule includes top teams in play. Among those nine contests is the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Today's NBA Games
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers hit the road the Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 10-8
- POR Record: 5-12
- CLE Stats: 111.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (10th)
- POR Stats: 104.8 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.3 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 3.1 APG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (23.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -11.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -600
- POR Odds to Win: +425
- Total: 220.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets travel to face the Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 9-8
- CHA Record: 5-11
- BKN Stats: 115.3 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (19th)
- CHA Stats: 112.7 PPG (20th in NBA), 121.8 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -7.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -350
- CHA Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 226.5 points
The New York Knicks face the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons travel to face the Knicks on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MSG and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 10-7
- DET Record: 2-16
- NY Stats: 110.0 PPG (26th in NBA), 105.1 Opp. PPG (first)
- DET Stats: 109.4 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.6 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (19.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (21.8 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -13.5
- NY Odds to Win: -1000
- DET Odds to Win: +625
- Total: 218.5 points
The Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers look to pull of an away win at the Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 10-8
- IND Record: 9-7
- MIA Stats: 110.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 109.1 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- IND Stats: 127.6 PPG (first in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (23.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 11.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -1.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -130
- IND Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 239.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the Utah Jazz
The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 13-4
- UTA Record: 6-12
- MIN Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 106.2 Opp. PPG (second)
- UTA Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -9.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -500
- UTA Odds to Win: +360
- Total: 223.5 points
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks take to the home court of the Spurs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-14
- ATL Record: 8-9
- SA Stats: 110.5 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.4 Opp. PPG (28th)
- ATL Stats: 122.5 PPG (second in NBA), 121.5 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (25.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ATL -7.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -300
- SA Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 245.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers look to pull off a road win at the Thunder on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 11-6
- LAL Record: 11-8
- OKC Stats: 118.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- LAL Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.1 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (22.2 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -6.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -275
- LAL Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 229.5 points
The Chicago Bulls take on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks travel to face the Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 5-14
- MIL Record: 13-5
- CHI Stats: 106.2 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (15th)
- MIL Stats: 120.9 PPG (third in NBA), 117.8 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (15.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.1 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.1 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 4.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -7.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -350
- CHI Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 227.5 points
The Golden State Warriors play host to the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers travel to face the Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSSC
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 8-10
- LAC Record: 8-9
- GS Stats: 114.7 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
- LAC Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -4.5
- GS Odds to Win: -190
- LAC Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 227.5 points
