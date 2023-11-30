For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nikita Alexandrov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexandrov stats and insights

Alexandrov is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Alexandrov has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Alexandrov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 6-2

Blues vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

