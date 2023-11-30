The St. Louis Blues, Pavel Buchnevich among them, play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. If you're considering a wager on Buchnevich against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Buchnevich has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:52 on the ice per game.

Buchnevich has scored a goal in six of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Buchnevich has a point in nine of 19 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In six of 19 games this season, Buchnevich has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Buchnevich has an implied probability of 61.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Buchnevich having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 19 Games 1 16 Points 1 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

