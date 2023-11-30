Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Taylor County, Iowa, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Taylor County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lenox High School at East Mills Jr. Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Malvern, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
