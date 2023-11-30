Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Minnesota Timberwolves-Utah Jazz matchup at Target Center on Thursday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSN and KJZZ

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -112) 8.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 26.5-point prop bet for Karl-Anthony Towns on Thursday is 5.3 higher than his season scoring average (21.2).

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 8.5.

Towns has collected 2.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under (3.5).

He has hit 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: -128)

Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 11.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -133) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Jordan Clarkson has averaged 17.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (3.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (3.5).

Clarkson's season-long assist average -- 4.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Thursday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Clarkson has connected on 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

