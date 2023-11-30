Can we count on Torey Krug finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Krug scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Krug has picked up two assists on the power play.

Krug averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.2%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 26:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 19:04 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:12 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:17 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:42 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 21:24 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:30 Home W 2-1

Blues vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

