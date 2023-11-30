Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Warren County, Iowa today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Melcher-Dallas High School at Southeast Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Liberty Center, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
