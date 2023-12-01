How to Watch Iowa State vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents have made.
- Iowa State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Cyclones are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 344th.
- The 80.6 points per game the Cyclones score are 5.4 more points than the Blue Demons give up (75.2).
- Iowa State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 75.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Iowa State fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Cyclones ceded 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than away from home (68.2).
- Iowa State drained 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|W 68-64
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 73-69
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.