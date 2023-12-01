The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will attempt to snap a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

FOX Sports Networks

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Iowa State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 344th.

The Cyclones record 80.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 75.2 the Blue Demons give up.

When Iowa State totals more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Iowa State played better in home games last year, scoring 72 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game when playing on the road.

The Cyclones gave up 56.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (68.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, Iowa State fared better when playing at home last year, draining 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.

