The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

Iowa State has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Cyclones are the 110th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 345th.

The Cyclones put up 5.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Blue Demons give up (75.2).

When Iowa State totals more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State averaged 72 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.

The Cyclones gave up 56.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.2).

In terms of three-pointers, Iowa State fared better when playing at home last season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage on the road.

