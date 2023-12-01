Friday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) and the DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) squaring off at Wintrust Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-65 win for heavily favored Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 1.

According to our computer prediction, DePaul should cover the spread, which is listed at 14.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 136.5 total.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: Iowa State -14.5

Iowa State -14.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Iowa State -1600, DePaul +850

Iowa State vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 76, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. DePaul

Pick ATS: DePaul (+14.5)



DePaul (+14.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Iowa State has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while DePaul is 1-4-0. A total of four out of the Cyclones' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Blue Demons' games have gone over. The teams average 150.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones' +173 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.6 points per game (78th in college basketball) while giving up 55.9 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

The 35.1 rebounds per game Iowa State averages rank 110th in college basketball, and are nine more than the 26.1 its opponents grab per outing.

Iowa State hits 6 three-pointers per game (283rd in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc (248th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.5%.

The Cyclones rank 34th in college basketball with 104.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 72.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Iowa State has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (52nd in college basketball action), 7.8 fewer than the 17.7 it forces on average (sixth in college basketball).

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 70 points per game, 274th in college basketball, and are giving up 75.2 per contest to rank 266th in college basketball.

DePaul comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.4 boards. It collects 27.8 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.2.

DePaul knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (86th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make, shooting 34.2% from deep.

DePaul and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blue Demons commit 13.2 per game (267th in college basketball) and force 13 (124th in college basketball).

