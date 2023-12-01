Friday's contest that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) against the DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 75-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 1.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Iowa State vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 75, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-9.9)

Iowa State (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

DePaul has a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Iowa State, who is 4-3-0 ATS. The Blue Demons have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cyclones have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones outscore opponents by 24.7 points per game (posting 80.6 points per game, 78th in college basketball, and allowing 55.9 per contest, fourth in college basketball) and have a +173 scoring differential.

Iowa State wins the rebound battle by 9.0 boards on average. It collects 35.1 rebounds per game, 110th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.1.

Iowa State hits 6.0 three-pointers per game (284th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents.

Iowa State has committed 7.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.9 (51st in college basketball) while forcing 17.7 (eighth in college basketball).

