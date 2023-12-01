The Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) play the DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Information

Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

DePaul Top Players (2022-23)

  • Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Iowa State vs. DePaul Stat Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank
186th 71.2 Points Scored 67.6 283rd
342nd 77.3 Points Allowed 62.6 18th
306th 29.2 Rebounds 30.8 241st
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
74th 8.3 3pt Made 6.4 285th
109th 13.9 Assists 13.8 117th
258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.4 235th

