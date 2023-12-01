The Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) play the DePaul Blue Demons (1-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)

Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

DePaul Top Players (2022-23)

Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Iowa State vs. DePaul Stat Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Iowa State AVG Iowa State Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 67.6 283rd 342nd 77.3 Points Allowed 62.6 18th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 30.8 241st 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 6.4 285th 109th 13.9 Assists 13.8 117th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 12.4 235th

