The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -14.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

In three of seven games this season, Iowa State and its opponents have combined to total more than 136.5 points.

The average total in Iowa State's games this season is 136.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cyclones are 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Iowa State has been the favorite in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Cyclones have played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Iowa State, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 3 42.9% 80.6 150.6 55.9 131.1 133.5 DePaul 3 60% 70 150.6 75.2 131.1 150.1

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The Cyclones average 80.6 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 75.2 the Blue Demons allow.

Iowa State is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 4-3-0 4-0 4-3-0 DePaul 1-4-0 0-0 2-3-0

Iowa State vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State DePaul 13-3 Home Record 7-8 3-8 Away Record 2-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

