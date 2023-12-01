The DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1. The point total is set at 136.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa State vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa State -14.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points in three of seven games this season.

Iowa State has had an average of 136.4 points in its games this season, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cyclones have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Iowa State has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Cyclones have played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 94.1% chance to win.

Iowa State vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 3 42.9% 80.6 150.6 55.9 131.1 133.5 DePaul 3 60% 70.0 150.6 75.2 131.1 150.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

The Cyclones put up 5.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Blue Demons give up (75.2).

When Iowa State puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Iowa State vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 4-3-0 4-0 4-3-0 DePaul 1-4-0 0-0 2-3-0

Iowa State vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State DePaul 13-3 Home Record 7-8 3-8 Away Record 2-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.