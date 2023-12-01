How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Strasbourg and Stade Reims hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule today.
In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know regarding today's Ligue 1 action here. Check out the links below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Stade Reims vs Strasbourg
Strasbourg makes the trip to match up with Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Reims (-135)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+380)
- Draw: (+295)
