Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Plymouth County, Iowa, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Plymouth County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Kingsley-Pierson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Kingsley, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
