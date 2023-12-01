Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jackson State Tigers versus the Kansas State Wildcats is one of many compelling options on the Friday college basketball schedule.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Merrimack Warriors
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Hammel Court
- Location: North Andover, Massachusetts
How to Watch UC Riverside vs. Merrimack
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Sam Houston Bearkats
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum
- Location: Huntsville, Texas
How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Sam Houston
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Dukes vs. Liberty Lady Flames
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Liberty Arena
- Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
How to Watch JMU vs. Liberty
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 3 Stanford Cardinal vs. San Diego State Aztecs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
- Location: San Diego, California
How to Watch Stanford vs. San Diego State
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee State Tigers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Cincinnati
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMass Minutewomen vs. Yale Bulldogs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater
- Location: New Haven, Connecticut
How to Watch UMass vs. Yale
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
How to Watch Grambling vs. Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville Dolphins vs. Florida International Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Florida International
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Dayton Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: UD Arena
- Location: Dayton, Ohio
How to Watch Purdue vs. Dayton
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Christian Huskies vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
How to Watch Houston Christian vs. Texas Tech
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
