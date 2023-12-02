The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2) -- who've won three straight -- host the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1) on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

The Blues' game against the Coyotes can be watched on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info

Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes Blues 6-5 STL 11/9/2023 Blues Coyotes 2-1 STL 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 68 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

With 66 goals (three per game), the Blues have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Blues have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 22 8 15 23 18 16 56.5% Pavel Buchnevich 20 8 10 18 13 13 10% Jordan Kyrou 22 4 11 15 15 14 33.3% Brayden Schenn 22 8 6 14 19 18 51.5% Justin Faulk 22 0 11 11 9 14 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes rank 15th in goals against, allowing 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Coyotes' 70 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players