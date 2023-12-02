Blues vs. Coyotes: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the St. Louis Blues (12-9-1), who have +105 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blues vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Coyotes Moneyline
|Blues Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-120
|+100
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Trends
- Arizona's 22 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.
- In the six times this season the Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 4-2 in those games.
- The Blues have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.
- Arizona is 3-1 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.
- St. Louis has a record of 5-7 in games when bookmakers list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blues Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|6-4
|5-5-0
|6.4
|3.1
|3.1
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.1
|3.1
|6
|22.2%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|6-4
|4-6-0
|6.4
|3.8
|3.5
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.8
|3.5
|6
|18.8%
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-4
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-2
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.