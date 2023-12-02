In the contest between the UNLV Rebels and the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, December 2 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Rebels to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boise State vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (+2.5) Under (60.5) UNLV 31, Boise State 28

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 14 Predictions

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Boise State vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Broncos have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Broncos are 5-5-1 against the spread this year.

In games it is played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Boise State has an ATS record of 4-3.

This year, seven of the Broncos' 11 games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 4.9 more than the average point total for Boise State games this season.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Rebels.

So far this season, the Rebels have put together a 9-2-0 record against the spread.

UNLV is 4-0 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Seven of the Rebels' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

UNLV games this season have averaged a total of 54.8 points, 5.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 32 25.3 32.3 17.2 31.7 33.3 UNLV 35.5 25.6 36.3 24.2 34.7 27

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.