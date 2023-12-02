Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 14
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 14 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all one game involving teams from the Sun Belt.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Sun Belt Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.