The New Orleans Pelicans (6-7), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at United Center, go up against the Chicago Bulls (5-9). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSNO.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan posts 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic posts 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Alex Caruso averages 7.3 points, 3 assists and 6 rebounds.

Coby White puts up 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum generates 18 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are getting 23.5 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.

Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while posting 0.5 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Dyson Daniels gets the Pelicans 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while delivering 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bulls vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Bulls Pelicans 107.2 Points Avg. 112.1 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 115.6 44% Field Goal % 46.8% 34.4% Three Point % 36.4%

