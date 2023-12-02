Check out the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (6-14), which currently includes four players listed (including DeMar DeRozan), as the Bulls prepare for their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) at United Center on Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bulls are coming off of a 120-113 OT victory against the Bucks in their most recent game on Thursday. Nikola Vucevic scored a team-high 29 points for the Bulls in the victory.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Onuralp Bitim SG Out Illness 0.0 0.0 0.0 Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21.0 4.8 3.4 DeMar DeRozan SG Questionable Ankle 21.3 3.2 4.6

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan: Out (Calf), Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle)

Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

NBCS-CHI and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -3.5 220.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.