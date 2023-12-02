Player prop bet options for Brandon Ingram, Nikola Vucevic and others are listed when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Saturday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Bulls vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSNO

NBCS-CHI and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130)

The 16.1 points Vucevic scores per game are 2.4 less than his prop total on Saturday.

He has grabbed 10.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (10.5).

Vucevic's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -108)

Saturday's over/under for DeMar DeRozan is 23.5 points. That is 2.2 more than his season average of 21.3.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).

DeRozan has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +124) 5.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -172)

The 14.2 points Coby White scores per game are 3.3 less than his over/under on Saturday (17.5).

He pulls down 2.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Saturday.

White has picked up 4.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).

His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 24.5-point total set for Ingram on Saturday is 1.1 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Ingram's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: -108)

The 13.5-point total set for Jonas Valanciunas on Saturday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

He grabs nine rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

