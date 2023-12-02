United Center is where the New Orleans Pelicans (11-9) and Chicago Bulls (6-14) will match up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Brandon Ingram and DeMar DeRozan are players to watch for the Pelicans and Bulls, respectively.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSNO

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls topped the Bucks on Thursday, 120-113 in OT. Nikola Vucevic scored a team-high 29 points (and chipped in six assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 29 10 6 1 0 2 Coby White 23 4 7 1 1 4 Ayo Dosunmu 14 6 6 3 0 1

Bulls vs Pelicans Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic's averages for the season are 16.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists, making 46.1% of his shots from the field.

DeRozan gives 21.3 points, 3.2 boards and 4.6 assists per game, plus 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Bulls get 14.2 points, 2.9 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Coby White.

Alex Caruso averages 9.8 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 assists, making 53.7% of his shots from the field and 47.5% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Bulls receive 7.8 points, 3.9 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Patrick Williams.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 15.4 9.4 3.7 0.9 0.5 0.8 Zach LaVine 15.7 4.3 3.3 0.9 0.2 2.0 DeMar DeRozan 16.2 2.9 4.1 0.6 0.4 0.8 Coby White 16.1 2.7 3.6 0.8 0.3 3.5 Patrick Williams 10.1 4.6 1.2 0.9 1.1 1.3

