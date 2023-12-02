The Chicago Bulls, with DeMar DeRozan, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 124-97 loss versus the Celtics, DeRozan totaled 19 points and six assists.

Now let's dig into DeRozan's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.3 21.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.2 Assists 5.5 4.6 4.9 PRA -- 29.1 29.4 PR -- 24.5 24.5



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, DeRozan has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.0% of his team's total makes.

DeRozan's Bulls average 99.5 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 102 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 14th in the league, giving up 112.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans are 20th in the league, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans concede 27.2 assists per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 31 28 4 7 0 0 0 11/9/2022 37 33 3 3 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.