How to Watch Drake vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will look to continue a three-game win run when they host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bears have won six games in a row.
Drake vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Drake has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 44th.
- The Bulldogs put up 80.6 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.1 the Bears allow.
- Drake is 6-1 when scoring more than 67.1 points.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Drake averaged 80.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged away from home (72.5).
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 away from home.
- At home, Drake drained 1.0 more threes per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to when playing on the road (38.0%).
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Akron
|W 79-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 77-71
|Knapp Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 83-65
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/6/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Nevada
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
