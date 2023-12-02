The Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will look to continue a three-game win run when they host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bears have won six games in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drake vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Bears allow to opponents.

Drake has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 44th.

The Bulldogs put up 80.6 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.1 the Bears allow.

Drake is 6-1 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake averaged 80.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged away from home (72.5).

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 away from home.

At home, Drake drained 1.0 more threes per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to when playing on the road (38.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Upcoming Schedule