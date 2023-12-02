The Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will look to continue a three-game win run when they host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bears have won six games in a row.

Drake vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • Drake has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 44th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 80.6 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.1 the Bears allow.
  • Drake is 6-1 when scoring more than 67.1 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Drake averaged 80.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged away from home (72.5).
  • Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 away from home.
  • At home, Drake drained 1.0 more threes per game (8.5) than away from home (7.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to when playing on the road (38.0%).

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Akron W 79-59 John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Texas Southern W 77-71 Knapp Center
11/29/2023 @ Valparaiso W 83-65 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/2/2023 Missouri State - Knapp Center
12/6/2023 Saint Louis - Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Nevada - Dollar Loan Center

