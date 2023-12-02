Saturday's game features the Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) and the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) matching up at Knapp Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-73 win for Drake according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.

The matchup has no set line.

Drake vs. Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Drake vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 75, Missouri State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-2.7)

Drake (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.9

Drake's record against the spread so far this season is 2-4-0, and Missouri State's is 5-2-0. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in five games, while Bears games have gone over four times.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game with a +63 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.6 points per game (76th in college basketball) and allow 71.6 per outing (192nd in college basketball).

Drake pulls down 30.0 rebounds per game (305th in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Drake hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (148th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs rank 19th in college basketball with 107.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 295th in college basketball defensively with 95.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Drake has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 3.9 turnovers per game, committing 9.0 (21st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (138th in college basketball).

