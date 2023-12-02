When the Florida A&M Rattlers match up with the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, our computer model predicts the Rattlers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-21.3) 46.9 Florida A&M 34, Prairie View A&M 13

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 14 Predictions

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

Rattlers games hit the over four out of 10 times last season.

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers put together a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, five Panthers games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rattlers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida A&M 30.3 14.3 31.8 6.8 30.8 22.6 Prairie View A&M 20.0 30.8 26.5 21.3 15.7 36.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.