2023 Hero World Challenge Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Entering play in round three at the 2023 Hero World Challenge, Scottie Scheffler is in the lead with a score of -9. Tune in to see as the action continues from Albany in Nassau, Bahamas.
How to Watch the 2023 Hero World Challenge
- Start Time: 11:21 AM ET
- Venue: Albany
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,449 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel, NBC
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel, NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Hero World Challenge Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Scottie Scheffler
|1st
|-9
|69-66
|Jordan Spieth
|1st
|-9
|68-67
|Brian Harman
|3rd
|-8
|67-69
|Justin Thomas
|4th
|-7
|70-67
|Tony Finau
|5th
|-6
|67-71
Hero World Challenge Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|1:00 PM ET
|Scottie Scheffler (-9/1st), Jordan Spieth (-9/1st)
|12:38 PM ET
|Collin Morikawa (-6/5th), Matt Fitzpatrick (-6/5th)
|12:05 PM ET
|Max Homa (-2/11th), Lucas Glover (-2/11th)
|12:27 PM ET
|Sepp Straka (-5/8th), Tony Finau (-6/5th)
|12:16 PM ET
|Jason Day (-4/9th), Cameron Young (-4/9th)
|11:32 AM ET
|Sam Burns (+3/18th), Keegan Bradley (+2/16th)
|11:43 AM ET
|Viktor Hovland (+2/16th), Tiger Woods (+1/15th)
|11:54 AM ET
|Rickie Fowler (E/14th), Justin Rose (-1/13th)
|11:21 AM ET
|Wyndham Clark (+5/19th), Will Zalatoris (+5/19th)
|12:49 PM ET
|Justin Thomas (-7/4th), Brian Harman (-8/3rd)
