Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) taking on the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 86-61 win, as our model heavily favors Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 77-70 win against Kansas State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOXsports.com

FOXsports.com Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 86, Bowling Green 61

Iowa Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Hawkeyes beat the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies, 80-76, on November 9.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26

100-62 over FGCU (No. 53) on November 25

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 77) on November 24

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 79) on November 19

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes have a +201 scoring differential, topping opponents by 25.2 points per game. They're putting up 90.3 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and are allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 206th in college basketball.

