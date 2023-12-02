When the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines match up with the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes at 8:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, our computer model predicts the Wolverines will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Iowa vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (+22.5) Over (35.5) Michigan 28, Iowa 11

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes have a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

Two of the Hawkeyes' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).

The average over/under in Iowa games this year is 0.1 fewer points than the point total of 35.5 for this outing.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Wolverines are 6-5-0 this year.

Michigan has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 22.5-point favorites.

There have been seven Wolverines games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 35.5, 13.3 points fewer than the average total in Michigan games thus far this season.

Hawkeyes vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 37.6 10.3 35.7 9.6 40.2 11.2 Iowa 18 12.2 22.6 11.3 12 15

