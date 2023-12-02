The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) take a four-game winning streak into a home contest with the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1), who have won four straight as well. It begins at 1:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

  • The Falcons' 70.3 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • When it scores more than 65.1 points, Bowling Green is 4-0.
  • Iowa has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.3 points.
  • The 90.3 points per game the Hawkeyes average are 23.5 more points than the Falcons give up (66.8).
  • Iowa is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
  • Bowling Green is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.
  • This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 51% from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons give up.
  • The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

Iowa Leaders

  • Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)
  • Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
  • Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%
  • Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Kansas State W 77-70 Hertz Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

